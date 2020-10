Bhubaneswar: A man has allegedly been brutally murdered in the capital city of Odisha in broad daylight. The incident has been reported from Samantarapur area of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased man has been identified as Shambhu. The probable reason for the murder is said to be earlier enmity.

The police has reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

Further details on the matter is awaited.