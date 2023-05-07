Man brutally hacked to death in Odisha’s Berhampur

Berhampur: A man was brutally hacked to death over past enmity in Bada Bazaar police limits area of Berhampur on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sanatan Choudhry.

Advertisement

According to sources, Sanatan was working as a bus hawker in new bus stand. He was intercepted by some three unknown miscreants and allegedly attacked him with swords and other sharp weapons while returning to his home at around 9 pm on Saturday night. Sanatan sustained multiple injuries in the attack and died on the spot.

Following the incident, Town Police Station SDPO and IIC of Bada Bazar Police Station rushed to the spot and started investigating the incident.

Though the exact reason behind the attack is not clear, it is suspected that Sanatan was murdered over some past rivalry.