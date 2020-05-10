Berhampur: In a freak incident at MKGC Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur of Odisha, a man has bitten off the ear of a doctor in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department. A man identified as Tareni Mahapatra, belonging to Tareni square of Purushottampur had admitted his wife in the maternity ward for delivery.

He and his relatives were causing a lot of commotion outside the labour room of the maternity ward. Tareni even tried to enter the labour room by force. The doctors and the security personnel who were on duty tried to refrain him from doing so.

All of a sudden Tareni got agitated and started beating up the doctor. Later on he bit off the ear of the doctor who has been identified as Shakeel Khan. He also attacked the other five doctors present at the scene.

The doctors have expressed their anger over such an incident and filed a written complaint in the MKCG police outpost. The police had reached the spot and questioned the accused.

The medical students have said that these kinds of incidents are common and have protested against it. They have requested proper security for the doctors. The doctors have however demanded a proper inquiry and appropriate punishment for the accused.