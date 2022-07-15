Man beheads wife, walks on streets with severed head in Odisha

man beheads wife in odisha

Dhenkanal: The sight of a man walking around with a severed head shocked people on the streets of the Dhenkanal district in Odisha on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Shuchala Majhi.

Reportedly, One Nakaphodi Majhi allegedly beheaded his wife Shuchala in Chandrasekharpur village under Gandia police limits suspecting that she had been unfaithful.

Following this, he walked around on the streets for about 12 km with her severed head until the locals spotted him.

The locals spotted Nakaphodi with the severed head along with an axe near Jankhira village and informed the local police immediately.

On getting the information, Gandia police arrived at the spot, recovered the severed head, and detained Nakaphodi. The cops have initiated an investigation into the shocking incident.

