man beats youth in odisha
Man Beats Youth To Death In Odisha, Video Goes Viral

Bhadrak: A youth has been allegedly beaten to death  in  Bagmara adivasi area of Bhadrak district in Odisha. The deceased youth has been identified as Katia Murmu.

The family members have filed a complaint in the Bhadrak Rural Police Station. They have alleged that the youth was beaten to death by a man.

The police reached the spot where the incident took place and started investigation into the matter. The actual reason behind the death yet to be known informed the police.

It is noteworthy that a video of the youth being beaten mercilessly to death has gone viral.

