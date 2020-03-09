Puri : A 22-year-old man beat his wife to death following an argument over some petty issue in Odisha’s Puri district, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Munda, wife of Pabitra Mohan Mishra of Champua area in Keonjhar district.

According to reports, Pabitra got married to Jyoti, a tribal girl from Jharkhand, few months ago. After their marriage, the couple left home and started working at a private orchard near Gopinathpur forest in Brahmagiri area of Puri district.

On Sunday night, Pabitra, in an inebriated state, had a verbal spat with Jyoti over some petty issue . He repeatedly attacked his wife with a wooden stick during the heat of the argument.

Jyoti reportedly died on the spot.

On being informed, Arakhakuda Marine Police reached the spot, seized the body and arrested the accused.

Pabitra has been arrested for killing his wife, Arakhakuda Marine Police Station IIC Debashis Mishra said.

The body has been sent to a hospital for post mortem and further investigation is underway, the IIC added.