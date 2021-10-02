Man beats wife to death in Bhadrak district

By KalingaTV Bureau
Man beats wife to death in Bhadrak

Basudebpur: In a tragic incident, a man has allegedly beat his wife to death in Balabhadranagar village under Dhamara marine police limits in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sasmita Das, wife of the accused, Subrat Das of the village.

According to reports, Sasmita and Subrat got married eight months ago. They had some dispute between them some days ago. Later, the couple had submitted an undertaking of mutual understanding and compromise in Dhamara marine police station.

However yesterday, the couple had a heated argument for some unknown reasons, following which Sasmita went to live in Subrat’s uncle house.

The accused reached his uncle’s house this morning and attacked his wife with an iron rod in a fit rage, leaving her critically injured.

On learning about the incident, the locals immediately reached the spot and rescued Sasmita and sent her to Basudebpur Hospital for treatment. They also tactically detained the husband and later handed him over to Dhamara police.

Meanwhile, the doctor who attended Sasmita, declared her brought dead.

