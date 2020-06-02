Man beats son to death in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nabarangpur: In a ghastly incident, a man reportedly beat his son to death in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Asit Basu (24) of Kumuli village under Raighar block in the district.

A word of exchange reportely ensued between Asit and his father Amal Basu yesterday due to some unknown reason which turned ugly when Amal hit Asit with a crowbar

Asit died on the spot after he sustained critical injuries on his head.

Amal surrendered before the police this morning.

Police have started a probe into the murder case to ascertain the reason behind the crime.

