Man beats son to death for trying to sell poultry from house in Odisha

Baripada: In a shocking and saddening incident, a man reportedly beat his son to death for trying to sell poultry from house in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district today.

One Baru Tudu of Sidamadi village under Khunta Police Station limits of the district had a heated argument with his Son Megharai after catching him trying to sell poultry of their house.

The argument of the father-son turned ugly after Baru, out of anger, started to beat Megharai with a wooden stick causing his death on the spot.

Khunta Police went to the village and started an investigation into the matter. They have detained Baru for interrogation and sent the body to the hospital for postmortem.

The ghastly incident has shocked the locals as the fight took pace over a petty issue and resulted Baru’s death.