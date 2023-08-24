Man beats father to death with hammer in Jajpur district

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a man reportedly beat his father to death with a hammer in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Thursday.

According to reports, the youth, a native of Brajapali village under Kalinganagar police station limits, had a heated argument with his some for some unknown reason. Irate over the exchange of words, the accused reportedly picked the hammer and attacked his father mercilessly.

While the victim died on the spot, the murderer fled the village after committing the crime.

Meanwhile, police sent the body to the hospital for autopsy and started a manhunt to trace the accused son and arrest him as soon as possible.