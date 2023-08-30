Man beats brother to death in Odisha’s Boudh district

Boudh: In a ghastly incident, a man reportedly beat his brother to death in Odisha’s Boudh district on Wednesday. The incident took place at Jamghati village under Baunsuni Police station limits of the district.

According to reports, one Makar Pradhan allegedly had a heated argument with his brother Chakra Pradhan. Irate over the altercation, Makar attacked Chakra with a digging shovel causing his death on the spot.

Though the exam reason behind Makar killing Chakra is yet to be known, it is suspected that the siblings fought over some family dispute.

On being informed, Baunsuni Police started an investigation and arrested Makar on charges of killing his brother. A murder case was also registered against him. Police are reportedly interrogating him to extract the exact reason behind the murder. He would be forwarded to the jail after a medical test, said sources.

Meanwhile, Chakra’s body was sent to the hospital for postmortem. It will be handed over to the family members after completion of the autopsy.

Further probe in the crime is underway.