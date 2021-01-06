Man beaten up on suspicion of robbery in Odisha, dies

Bhanjangar: A man died after being beaten up by some locals on suspicion of robbery at Sunapali village under Kavisuryanagar police station limits in Odisha’s Ganjam district yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Ganga Tandi of Ranipada village.

Cops of Kavisuryanagar and Polasara Police Station and family members of the deceased claimed that Ganga and one of his associates had gone to Sunapali village for some work. However, a group of residents of the village caught them and started to beat them up suspecting that they had gone to the locality to steal something.

While Ganga’s aide managed to flee from the spot, he could not run away following which he was beaten up mercilessly by the angry locals.

Kavisuryanagar Police rushed to the village after getting information about the incident and rescued Ganga in a critical condition. They left him at his house after providing some treatment at the local hospital. Unfortunately, he breathed his last hours after cops dropped him at his house.

Later, Polasara police seized the body and sent it to the Aska Hospital for postmortem. Besides, an investigation into the matter is also has been started.