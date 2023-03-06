Man beaten to death over land dispute in Sundergarh

Sundergarh: A man was beaten to death by a piece of wood over land dispute in Hatisal village of Phuljhar panchayat under Mahul Pada Police here on Sunday night. The accused has been arrested by the police.

The deceased has been identified as Chitu Nayak of the Hatisal village.

As per sources, the families of the accused, Lack Nayak and the victim, Chitu, were in dispute over the acquisition of some land. On Sunday night, an argument erupted between the two over the land. The fight took a turn for the worse when Lack Nayak got enraged and hit Chitu’s head with a wooden stick, which resulted in his death on the spot.

On being informed, SDPO reached the spot along with Mahul Pada police and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.