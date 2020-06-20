Man beaten to dead by two sons in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Man beaten to death by two sons in Odisha’s Ganjam district

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a man has been reportedly beaten to death by his two sons in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Friday.

One Abhimanyu Pradhan of Kalamba Badasahi under Polasara police station limits of Ganjam district was beaten to death by two of his sons.

Abhimanyu’s wife Apsara Pradhan also sustained critical injuries as the accused also launched a murderous attack on her when she came to Abhimanyu’s rescue.

Initially, she was admitted at Polasara Hospital for treatment. Later, she was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as her condition deteriorated further.

While the exact reason behind the crime is yet to be known, police suspects that the accused might have killed Abhimanyu due to some family dispute.

Meanwhile, the accused have been detained by Polasara police for interrogation.

