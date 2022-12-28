Odisha: Man beaten on the road for running away with friend’s wife in Soro

Soro: A strange incident has come to light in Soro of Balasore district in Odisha. A man who had run away with his friend’s wife was caught by the said friend and beaten black and blue on the road. He was then tied to an auto-rickshaw and taken to the police station.

According to reports, the whole incident took place in Badagaon area which is under Khantapada police limits. Sudhakar Mallick, a resident of the area, was absconding since the last two months with his friend Soumyaranjan Mallick’s wife. The two of them had rented a place in Barakhudi of Soro, and were living there together. Last night they were getting ready to go to Bangalore.

Soumyaranjan got to know about their location from unknown sources and reached the rented house, catching them red handed. Following this, he tied Sudhakar’s hands, dragged him on the road, and beat him up, before taking him to the Khantapada police station.