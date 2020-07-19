Khurda: In a shameful incident, a man reportedly barged into the house of a minor girl and raped her yesterday. The rape incident has taken place under Khurda Town Police limits.

Source said that the accused entered the house and forcefully raped the nine-year-old minor girl possibly taking the advantage of the absence of her family members.

The girl was rescued and was admitted to Khurda Hospital for treatment. Later, she was shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar after her condition deteriorated further.

Khurda Town Police, meanwhile, has filed a case in this regard and started an investigation into the matter.

Sources at the police said that efforts by the cops are underway to trace the accused who went absconding after raping the girl.

The accused is said to be a relative of the rape survivor.