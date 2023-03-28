Man awarded life imprisonment for murder of wife in Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: The District and Sessions Judge, Cuttack in Odsiha convicted an accused for the murder of his wife and awarded him life imprisonment today. The accused had barbarously killed his wife in 2016.

The accused who was convicted today has been identified as Prasanna Mallick alias Kalindi and his deceased wife was Saraswati Prusty.

As per reports, the accused and his wife had made love marriage. However, merely few months after their marriage dispute started between the two. The couple were also blessed with two sons. When his elder son was 8 year old the murder had taken place on April 21, 2016.

It has further been reported that the man killed his wife and chopped her hand and threw it in the pond. The son of the couple was a eye witness to the murder. He clearly narrated in the Court in his statement how his father killed his mother. The boy is now 14 year old and the murder had taken place when he was eight.

On the basis of the statement of the deceased’s son and 16 other witnesses the District and Sessions Judge Cuttack convicted the accused and awarded him life imprisonment on Tuesday.