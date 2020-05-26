Man attempts to rape girl in quarantine centre in Odisha, beaten up

Man attempts to rape girl in quarantine centre in Odisha, beaten up

Balasore: A man on Tuesday allegedly attempted to rape a young girl in a quarantine centre in Odisha’s Balasore district, following which a group of inmates tied him to a tree and thrashed.

The incident occurred at the Panchayat level quarantine centre at Telipal Asram School under Nilagiri block of the district this morning.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Ratnakar Jena of Gohira village, entered the quarantine centre and tried to rape the girl inside the bathroom when the girl was vomiting.

Hearing the scream of the girl, the other inmates reached the spot and rescued the girl from the claws of the accused.

The inmates also overpowered the accused, tied him to a tree and thrashed black and blue.

Security guard, Pratap Barik fled from the spot soon after the incident, the inmates claimed.

Later, the girl lodged a complaint against Ratnakar and Pratap with Bramhapur police station in the district in this connection.

Notably, as many as 77 migrants including four young girls have been staying at the Telipal Asram School quarantine centre to contain the possible spread of COVID-19.