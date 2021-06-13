Man attempts to kill 9-months-pregnant lover in Angul district of Odisha

By WCE 7
man attempts to kill pregnant wife in angul

Angul: A youth has been arrested for attempting to kill his lover who was pregnant by nine months near Talcher Road railway station in Angul district of Odisha.

The accused has been identified Satyananda Nayak of Pangatira village under Parjang police limits of Kandahada block.

According to reports, Satyananda had an affair with another woman of Banrapala area of Angul. He fled away to Andhra Pradesh with her and they tied a knot. The woman was unaware of the fact that he was already married and had two kids.

His father, Ratnakara, lost his life a few days ago due to which Satyananda decided to visit his native and asked his second wife to travel along with her.

In a state of panic, after getting off the train at Talcher Road station he attempted to kill his second wife and the baby inside her womb as his first wife was unaware about his second marriage.

After getting thrashed harshly by Satyananda, his second wife lost her consciousness. He left her at the spot and fled away to his village. Thereafter, a local spotted her lying in a jungle area and immediately informed to the Mahabiroda Police Out-Post.

On getting the information, the cops arrived at the spot and rushed her to District Healthcare Centre (DHH) in a critical condition where the doctors informed that the baby has died inside her womb. However, she is still in a critical condition.

Till the last reports came in, the accused Satyananda has been arrested by the police on Sunday. He has been charged under section 294, 323, 324, 307, 417 and 493 of Indian Penal Code. He has also been forwarded to the court, informed Police Officer Soubhagya Kumar Swain.

