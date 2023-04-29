Man attempts suicide by slitting his neck in Odisha

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a man reportedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the roof of his house at Puruna Chakamunda in Narasinghpur of Cuttack district today.

The man has been identified as 55-year-old Madhusudan Jena of Puruna Chakamunda village.

According to reports, Jena had climbed the rooftop, slit his neck with a sharp weapon and was planning to jump with the aim to end his life.

The family members with the help of some locals soon rushed to the spot after noticing Jena and rescued him. Soon, they rushed him to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, his condition is stated to be critical as he has received grievous injuries on his neck.

Though the exact reason that prompted Jena to attempt to end his life is yet to be known, it is suspected that he was under severe mental stress.