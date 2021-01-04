Man Attempts Self-Immolation In Front Of Khordha Collectorate In Odisha

self immolation bid odisha

Khordha: In a shocking incident a man attempted to self-immolate in front of the Khordha Collectorate today.  He tried to pour kerosene over himself and light himself up when he was stopped at the nick of the moment.

According to reports, the man has allegedly been duped of around Rs 17 lakhs while purchasing wood online.

The man has been identified as Brajabandhu Sahu. He belongs to Bakoi village under the Bolagarh police limits.

According to Sahu he had requested the Khordha Collector to take action in the matter after he was duped. But as there was inaction he attempted self-immolation today.

