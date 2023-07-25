State

Man attacks family in Ganjam, 4 critical

The injured include Reddy's parents, his sister, and his brother's wife. They were rushed to MKCG Medical for immediate treatment.

By Akankshya Mishra 0
man attacks family

Ganjam: In a shocking incident, a heated family feud escalated into a violent attack in Brahmapur. A man attacked his parents, sister, and brother’s wife, leaving them in a critically injured state.

The incident took place at a house in Gudiali village, under the jurisdiction of Kabisuryanagar Police Station. The accused has been identified as Pandav Reddy. Reportedly, the brutal act of violence was carried out by Reddy and his wife. The accused couple fled the scene after committing the crime.

The injured were shifted to the MKCG Medical for immediate treatment. Police is investigating further into the matter.

