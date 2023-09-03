Man arrested with fake currency worth over Rs 41.16 lakh in Sonepur

Sonepur: A man was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) for possessing Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of face value worth more than Rs 41.16 lakh in Sonepur district.

Informing about the fake currency today, the STF said that it conducted a raid near Ulunda in the district on September 1 following a tip-off regarding an organized racket involved in printing/ circulating fake currency notes and seized fake currency notes of denomination of Rs 500 and arrested the accused, Deepak Meher.

The team also registered a case against Meher under Sections 489-A, 489-B, 489-C and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and produced him before the Birmaharajpur JMFC.

While the exact sources of the counterfeit currency notes is yet to be known, it is suspected that the accused had got them from Chhattisgarh.

The STF has decided to send fake currency notes to Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudrana Pvt. Ltd., Mudrana Nagar, Salaboni, Pachima Medinapore, West Bengal for examination and opinion and are carrying out further investigation to find others’ involved in the racket.