Man Arrested On Charges Of Rape In Nuapada

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nuapada: Khadiala police today arrested a man for allegedly raping a girl in his shop late last night.

The accused have been identified as Asish Meher. Police said that the incident took place while the victim had been to attend nature’s call.

“He gagged me and forcibly took me to his shop and later raped me. He also threatened me of dire consequences if I disclosed the matter to anyone,” alleged the victim.

The victim, however, narrated her ordeal before her parents who lodged a formal police complaint. “We have conducted medical examination of both the accused and the victim. The accused is being further interrogated,” said a police official.  

