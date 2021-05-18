Man Arrested In Bhubaneswar For Making Fake Identity Cards

By WCE 7
fake id cards in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A man has been arrested by Chandrasekharpur Police for creating and selling fake identity cards of several companies in the capital city of Odisha.

The fraudster has been identified as Subash Behera of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Subash has been providing the fake ID cards to the people that used to help them for a hassle free movement during the ongoing lockdown period. He used to sell the forged ID cards to people at around Rs 200 to Rs 300 per piece.

On getting the information, the Chandrasekharpur  police arrived at the spot and arrested Subash.

The police has seized a large number of fake ID cards from his possession along with all the materials he has been using to create the ID cards.

However, the police has initiated a further investigation into the matter.

You might also like
State

Google News Showcase Launched In India With 30 News Publishers Including KalingaTV

State

Odisha Government Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till June 1

State

Odisha Supplies Oxygen To States In Need During Ongoing Covid Crisis

State

More Emphasis On Covid Tests In Rural Areas Says, Director of Health Services Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.