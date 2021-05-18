Bhubaneswar: A man has been arrested by Chandrasekharpur Police for creating and selling fake identity cards of several companies in the capital city of Odisha.

The fraudster has been identified as Subash Behera of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Subash has been providing the fake ID cards to the people that used to help them for a hassle free movement during the ongoing lockdown period. He used to sell the forged ID cards to people at around Rs 200 to Rs 300 per piece.

On getting the information, the Chandrasekharpur police arrived at the spot and arrested Subash.

The police has seized a large number of fake ID cards from his possession along with all the materials he has been using to create the ID cards.

However, the police has initiated a further investigation into the matter.