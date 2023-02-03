Man arrested for transporting illegal liquor in Cuttack

Cuttack: The Badanasi Police in Cuttack city today arrested a man for transporting illegal liquor in a TATA Magic vehicle today. The arrested accused has been identified as Ananda Naik of Durgaprasad village.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Badanasi Police waylaid the TATA Magic vehicle and inspected it and found huge quantity of foreign liquor packed in 149 cartoons.

A total of 149 cartoons of Mc. Dowells No.1, XXX Rum each cartoon containing 48 bottles having each bottle 180 ml in sealed condition, total 1286.360 litres were seized. The vehicle, which was going towards Cuttack City, was also seized.

The accused person-cum-driver was arrested and forwarded him to the court today.