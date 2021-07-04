Man arrested for sharing obscene pictures of wife in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: A man has been arrested for allegedly sharing obscene pictures of wife with his in –laws in Jajpur district of Odisha.

The incident took place in Manpur village under Kuakhia police station in this district. The accused has been identified as Satyabrata Panda.

According to reports, Satyabrata was constantly torturing his wife over marital discord for last few years. The incident escalated to such an extent that Satyabrata did not hesitate to send obscene pictures of his wife to father-in-law’s house.

Acting on the complaint by the victim, the police have arrested Satyabrata and are investing the case.