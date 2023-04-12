Man arrested for posting obscene photo of woman journalist

Bhubaneswar: A man has been arrested on Wednesday for posting photo of a woman journalist by using odd caption and obscene words. He posted the video on YouTube which went viral.

The accused has been identified as Umakanta Panigrahi. He was arrested from Simulia area of Balasore district.

As per reports, on April 7, 2023 a woman journalist of a private web channel had gone to Maharaja Cinema Hall in Bhubaneswar to collect news on the film ‘Delivery Boy’. In this regard when she was talking to actor Buddhaditya Mohanty at the lobby of the Cinema Hall, the accused allegedly had recorded her video.

Later, the accused posted the said video on Youtube with an odd caption. He also allegedly used some filthy words in the video.

After the lady journalist saw the video on YouTube she lodged a complaint with Mahila Police Station on April 8. On the basis of the complaint Police swung into action and today arrested the accused.

Further investigation of the case is underway.