Khurda: A man was arrested for possessing brown sugar worth around two lakhs. The accused has been identified as Akash Sethi of Rajanpalli in Boudh district.

Acting on a piece of credible information as per the direction of Khurda Superintendent of Police (SP), a team of police reportedly rushed to an alleged location and nabbed the suspected person after seizing 50.19 grams of brown sugar from his possession.

Apart from the brown sugar, police also seized some cash from Akash, said sources adding that the market value of the seized contraband is said to be worth around two lakhs.

Akash was forwarded to the court after his arrest by the team of cops which included SI Bijay Ketan Behera, SI Padma Lochan Behera, Havildar Abhiram Samantray, C/244 Masi Khan and C/231 P.K. Harichandan.