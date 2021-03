Man Arrested For Loot At Father-In-Laws House In Capital Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A man was arrested for stealing from his father-in-law’s house. The police has arrested the son-in-law from Aiginia in Shreekhetra Vihar of Khandagiri in Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

The CCTV footage revealed that the son-in-law had looted from his in-laws house.