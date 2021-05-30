Man Arrested For Killing Dog In Odisha

Kendrapara: In a gruesome incident, a man was arrested for killing a dog in Odisha’s Kendrapara district. The unfortunate incident took place at Praharajpur village of the district.

One Babula Singh of the same village, reportedly killed a dog with a sharp weapon while it was sleeping in front of his house. It is alleged that the dog bit Babula’s hen and cow due to which he got angry and killed the dog.

The matter came to light only when video of the killing of the incident went viral on social media in the area.

Several locals including animal lovers and intellectuals condemned the killing of dogs by Babula, who was arrested after one M.D Papu lodged a complaint at Pattamundai police station against him.

A case under 313/21, 424, 426, 506 of the IPC / 11 (1) and (L) Protection of Animal Cruelty Act also has been filed against Babula.

