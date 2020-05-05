Man arrested for escaping from COVID19 quarantine centre in Odisha

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda district police arrested a man for reportedly escaping from a quarantine centre today.

The man who has been identified as Ashibh Khan of Rajasthan was lodged in quarantine centre (BTM Primary School) in Jharsuguda after he came from Nala Road in Rourkela, which is a COVID19 affected area on April 26. However, he fled the camp without the permission or knowledge of competent authority.

Jharsuguda police had registered a case under Section 188, 269, 270, and 271 of IPC against him and had launched a manhunt to trace him. Finally he has been arrested.

Earlier yesterday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had warned that sterns action will be taken against those who violate the quarantine norms.

The CM’s warning came hours after four TikTok videos of six persons kept at a quarantine centre in Bhadrak went viral. Besides, More than 150 Odias migrant had run away from two quarantine centres in Ganjam alleging lack of facilities.