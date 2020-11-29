Man arrested for duping youngsters with false promise for job in Odisha’s Nuapada

Khariar: A man was arrested by Khariar Police in Nuapada district of Odisha on Sunday for duping youths with false promise of providing jobs.

The arrested man has been identified as Laxmikanta Meher of Chechiaguda under Junagarh Police limits in Kalahandi district.

As per reports, Meher had opened a recruitment agency named Nirmala Yojana Medical Vacancy in Nuapada and collected thousands of rupees from young boys and girls promising them to provide job.

Following a complaint in Khariar Police Station in this matter Police arrested Meher and seized Rs.12, 470, three mobile phones and leaflets from him, informed Khariar SDPO Biranchi Prasad Dehuri.