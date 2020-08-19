Jajpur: Police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old businessman for cheating a woman in Odisha’s Jajpur district. The accused allegedly promised the victim that he would marry her and took sexual advantage of her. He later refused to get married.

The accused has bee identified as Rohit Ojha, son of Udaynath Ojha, a resident of Balichandrapur village under Binjharpur police limits in the district. He owns a variety store at pritpur market in Binjharpur.

According to reports, the accused was in a relationship with the victim for a long period of time. He promised to get married to the victim and allegedly took sexual advantage of her. Later, he allegedly refused to marry the victim and ended the relationship.

However, the victim lodged a complaint against Rohit at Mangalpur police station in the district following which he was arrested today.

The accused was booked under several sections of IPC and forwarded to the court, a police official said.