Man arrested for assaulting woman in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police reportedly arrested a man for allegedly assaulting woman in Bhubaneswar last evening. The accused has been identified as Birendra Nayak.

Nayak has reportedly taken Rs 50,000 from the concerned woman to help her get a legal heir certificate. However, after she did not get any support from him, she asked him to return the money. But, the accused allegedly misbehaved with her.

Later, the woman filed a complaint at the Mahial Police Station. Based on her FIR, police arrested Nayak from Kedarapalli Slum yesterday.

Police have registered a case against Nayak under section 354, 294, 506 and 386 of the IPC.

Birendra Nayak had contested the 2019 election unsuccessfully from the Bhubaneswar Central (Madhya) assembly segment on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket.

Further investigation is underway.