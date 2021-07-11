Man arrested after first wife levels serious allegation against him in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Mancheswar Police in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar arrested a man reportedly after his first wife leveled both mental and physical torture allegations against him on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sibendra Behera of Gadakana area under Mancheswar Police station limits.

The woman in her FIR copy alleged that Sibendra has married another woman without giving her divorce and torturing her mentally and physically repeatedly.

Sibendra has been forwarded to the court after his arrest, said sources at the police adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.