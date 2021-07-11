Man arrested after first wife levels serious allegation against him in Bhubaneswar

By WCE 3
Man arrested for torturing wife mentally and physically in Bhubaneswar
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Mancheswar Police in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar arrested a man reportedly after his first wife leveled both mental and physical torture allegations against him on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sibendra Behera of Gadakana area under Mancheswar Police station limits.

Related News

Centre hikes allocation to Odisha under Jal Jeevan Mission…

Youth beaten to death for entering RSP premises in Odisha!…

The woman in her FIR copy alleged that Sibendra has married another woman without giving her divorce and torturing her mentally and physically repeatedly.

Sibendra has been forwarded to the court after his arrest, said sources at the police adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

You might also like
State

3 drown in while bathing in canal in Jajpur; 2 rescued, 1 missing

State

Recovery in Odisha: Another 2824 patients recovered from COVID-19

State

Bhubaneswar Development Authority to make its all post-allotment services online soon

State

Fresh 249 local contacts, 67 quarantine cases reported in Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.