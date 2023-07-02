Man and wife killed in road accident in Angul of Odisha

A man and his wife have died on the spot in a road accident in Angul district of Odisha that took place on Sunday

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
road accident in Angul
Image Credits: Kerala Kaumudi (Representational Image)

Angul: A man and his wife have died on the spot in a road accident in Angul district of Odisha that took place on Sunday in the afternoon hours.

According to reports, the couple were traveling in a bike and got crushed between two trucks on National Highway (NH) 55 near Kardagadia square when the accident took place.

The said couple died after being crushed between two trucks while riding a motorcycle, said reliable reports.

Must Read

Bike accident near Khurda of Odisha: 1 dead, 2 critical

ADG Amitabh Thakur praises Odisha police for working very…

Miscreants cut-off Odisha-based youth’s hand after…

The couple allegedly died on the spot. The identity of  the man and his wife is yet to be ascertained, said reports.

The locals staged a protest following the accident. The sadar police reached the spot and tried to placate the locals.

They seized the bodies and sent it for postmortem.

You might also like
State

Negligence, human error reason behind Bahanaga train tragedy!

State

Elderly couple ends life due to debt in Puri dist

State

Month after Balasore train mishap, a man still awaits brother’s body

State

Keonjhar-Khordha train stops midway due to technical issue, passengers troubled

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans