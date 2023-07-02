Man and wife killed in road accident in Angul of Odisha

Angul: A man and his wife have died on the spot in a road accident in Angul district of Odisha that took place on Sunday in the afternoon hours.

According to reports, the couple were traveling in a bike and got crushed between two trucks on National Highway (NH) 55 near Kardagadia square when the accident took place.

The said couple died after being crushed between two trucks while riding a motorcycle, said reliable reports.

The couple allegedly died on the spot. The identity of the man and his wife is yet to be ascertained, said reports.

The locals staged a protest following the accident. The sadar police reached the spot and tried to placate the locals.

They seized the bodies and sent it for postmortem.