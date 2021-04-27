Man And Son Beat Woman To Death In Odisha, See Details

Udala: A woman has been allegedly beaten to death by her husband and son over a minor family tiff in Dighinuasahi village under Udala police limits in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

According to reports, the family had a quarrel and in a fit of rage the father and son duo attacked the mother and beat her to death.

The quarrel took place due to money matters when the husband Chatis Behera and son Kartik Behera allegedly beat the lady Chandrakanta to death.

Later to hide the evidence they poisoned the deceased. On hearing the screams, the locals rushed the deceased to the hospital, they also informed the police immediately.

But when the police reached the spot the father son duo had escaped from the scene. A manhunt has been launched to nab them.