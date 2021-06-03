Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Self In Ganjam Of Odisha

Ganjam: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly killed his wife and then himself in Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, the man has allegedly murdered his wife before killing himself over a family feud at Bedhachhelu Kumbhar Sahi under Purushottampur police limits.

The identity of the man and his wife is yet to be ascertained.

The police has reached the spot sent the body for post-mortem and is further investigating into the matter.