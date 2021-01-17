Man Adopts Idea From Internet To Cultivate Colorful Cauliflower In Odisha

Sundergarh: There is no doubt that the internet is the source of all sorts of information from where people can learn things they want to. People who make good use of the internet get immensely benefit from it. Some even adopt ideas to produce something on their own, for which they neither need a trainer nor support from anyone. They just either read or watch videos from the internet and follow the instruction to achieve their goals.

Uttam Sahu of Talia village under Bonai Block in Sundergarh district is one such person who has made use of the internet and learned how to cultivate colorful cauliflowers.

Sahu, who is an employee in the Agriculture Department of Odisha government, has cultivated different colour cauliflowers on his seven acres of land.

He had collected seeds of different colour from Bhubaneswar-based the Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT) and shown them in his agricultural land. He is also said to have got good results of his hard work.

The young farmer is also earning a handsome sum of money as there is a heavy demand for the colourful Cauliflowers in the market now.