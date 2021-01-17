Man Adopts Idea From Internet To Cultivate Colorful Cauliflower In Odisha

By WCE 3
Man Adopts Idea From Internet To Cultivate Colorful Cauliflower In Odisha

Sundergarh: There is no doubt that the internet is the source of all sorts of information from where people can learn things they want to. People who make good use of the internet get immensely benefit from it. Some even adopt ideas to produce something on their own, for which they neither need a trainer nor support from anyone. They just either read or watch videos from the internet and follow the instruction to achieve their goals.

Uttam Sahu of Talia village under Bonai Block in Sundergarh district is one such person who has made use of the internet and learned how to cultivate colorful cauliflowers.

Sahu, who is an employee in the Agriculture Department of Odisha government, has cultivated different colour cauliflowers on his seven acres of land.

Man Adopts Idea From Internet To Cultivate Colorful Cauliflower In Odisha

He had collected seeds of different colour from Bhubaneswar-based the Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT) and shown them in his agricultural land. He is also said to have got good results of his hard work.

The young farmer is also earning a handsome sum of money as there is a heavy demand for the colourful Cauliflowers in the market now.

You might also like
Business

22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

State

Picnic Turns Tragic As Bus Overturns, 1 Killed, 10 Injured In Odisha

State

Two-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Pandara Basti In Bhubaneswar

State

Miscreants Attempt To Attack Odisha PCC President Niranjan Patnaik

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.