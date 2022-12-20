Mamita Meher murder case: Prime accused Govinda Sahu commits suicide in jail

Balangir: The prime accused Gobinda Sahu, in the high-profile murder case of Mamita Meher has committed suicide in the jail on Tuesday.

It is noteworthy that, Gobinda, who is serving in the Kantabanji sub-jail in the Balangir district and had applied for bail in the Kantabanji Additional Judge’s Court through his lawyer Mohan Lal Sharma which got rejected.

The accused according to reports has committed suicide by hanging himself in the jail premises.

In October 2019, the 24-year-old Mamita Meher of Jharni village under Turekela block in Bolangir district went missing from school since Oct 8,2021.

On October 19, the missing teacher’s body parts were found buried in an under-construction stadium near the school at Mahaling area.

Later, Gobinda Sahu, was arrested at Budhipar village under Bangomunda block in Bolangir district.

UPDATE:

DIG Anusaya Jena of Prison Range Sambalpur shall visit Kantabanji to conduct enquiry and submit report.

Based on her report necessary official action shall be taken, said reports.