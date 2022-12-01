Mamita Meher murder case: 2 more people arrested

Bolangir: The police on Thursday two more persons involved in connection with murder case of schoolteacher Mamita Meher.

The police arrested the principal of Mahaling Plus-2 college Ranjit Sahu and one lecturer of the college Kruti Chandan on charges of influencing key witnesses. Both the accused have been forwarded to the court.

Earlier, the prime accused Gobinda Sahu had been granted bail for a period of two weeks after he requested the court for bail as he was going to treat his wife and son.

In October,2019, the 24-year-old Mamita Meher of Jharni village under Turekela block in Bolangir district went missing from school since Oct 8,2021.

On October 19, the missing teacher’s body parts were found buried in an under-construction stadium near the school at Mahaling area.

Later, he was arrested at Budhipar village under Bangomunda block in Bolangir district.