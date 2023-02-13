Mamita Meher murder case: 2 accused granted bail

Cuttack: The two accused in the much talked about Mamita Meher murder case have been granted bail by the Orissa High Court.

The High Court has granted conditional bail to the two accused said reports. It is noteworthy that they were arrested for allegedly influencing witnesses in the case.

In October 2019, the 24-year-old Mamita Meher of Jharni village under Turekela block in Bolangir district went missing from school since Oct 8,2021.

On October 19, the missing teacher’s body parts were found buried in an under-construction stadium near the school at Mahaling area.

Later, Gobinda Sahu, was arrested at Budhipar village under Bangomunda block in Bolangir district.

Later on December 20, 2022 the prime accused Gobinda Sahu, in the high-profile murder case of Mamita Meher committed suicide in the jail.

It is noteworthy that, Gobinda, who is serving in the Kantabanji sub-jail in the Balangir district and had applied for bail in the Kantabanji Additional Judge’s Court through his lawyer Mohan Lal Sharma which got rejected.