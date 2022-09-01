Malkangiri: Woman dead as boat capsizes in Balimela Reservoir

Chitrakonda: A woman drowned to death after a boat capsized in Balimela reservoir of Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district.

The deceased has been identified as Moti Golari.

Reports said, Moti Golari and her husband Arjun Golari were returning from Dhakadpadar to Jantari village in the afternoon when there was a sudden thunderstorm and the boat capsized.

As a result, the duo sank into the deep water and went missing in the water. However, the husband somehow managed to swim back to the shore, but Moti went missing.

On being informed, the Chitrakonda police and fire fighters team rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

Later, her body was recovered by fire services personnel today after a long search operation.