Malkangiri records highest temperature in Odisha today

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: Malkangiri Town recorded the highest temperature of the day in Odisha on Sunday. This was informed by the Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar.

According to the IMD, Malkangiri witnessed a temperature of 38.5 degree Celsius today. It was followed by Boudh (37.5), Rayagada (36.5) and Talcher (36.2).

The other places where the day temperature touched the 36-degree Celsius-mark are Bhawanipatna (36.0) and Titilagarh (36.0).

Likewise, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded a temperature of 35.7 and 35.2 degree Celsius respectively.

Here is the complete list of the temperature recorded at different places of the state today.

Malkangiri records highest temperature in Odisha Today

