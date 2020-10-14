Malkangiri Police rescues minor Jharkhand boy who was missing for last 2 years: Watch

Malkangiri: In a happy incident Malkangiri Police has rescued a youth who was missing from his family in Jharkhand since last two years. After getting their son back, his overjoyed parents have conveyed their gratitude to Malkangiri Police.

As per reports, two years back the youth had set out from his home in search of work. He belongs to a poor family. However, after a while he got missed. Accordingly, his family members searched for him their best and later lodged a missing report with Police. They were hoping someday their son would return home.

In the meanwhile two years passed. And now, after getting to know about the rescue, the mother of the boy is on cloud nine.

As per reports, during night patrolling by Malkangiri Police the said boy was traced out. He was rescued and taken to a travellers’ rest shed and treated with much care when he managed to talk about himself.

Initially the frightened boy could not say anything. However, Police Sub Inspector Subhashree Nayak, who rescued the boy, could make the boy tell freely about his family after much effort. And then she contacted his family.

Later the Police Sub Inspector made a video call through which the rescued boy talked to his family members. His name is Gope. Not only his family, but his villagers have also conveyed their happiness and thanked Malkangiri Police for this.