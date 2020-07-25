Malkangiri Police launches chariot to aware against superstition

Malkangiri: In the wake of the increasing number of heinous crimes in the district backed by superstition, Malkangiri Police launched an awareness chariot to aware people on Saturday.

The chariot is supported PA system and banners for dissuading public from superstitious practices of witch-hunting and legal consequences of targeting innocent people by branding as sorcerer.

It is to be noted that a number of cases of crimes due to superstition and blind belief have been reported from this tribal dominated district of Odisha so far.

The awareness campaign through the chariot will also put emphasis to maintain social distancing, wearing of masks and to abide other prescribed options to do away with COVID 19. The vehicle would run pre-recorded audio messages against witch-hunting, legal prescriptions on it and about COVID 19 pandemic.