Malkangiri: The Malkangiri district administration declared entire Malkangiri Municipality as Containment Zone for an indefinite period as 21 Covid-19 cases were reported from the area.

As per the official notification, no person will be allowed to move in or out of the containment zone except for medical emergencies and essential commodities.

All the shopping establishments, markets in the containment zone shall remain closed, said the notification.

Residents can get their items delivered at their doorstep via online delivery and also service providers numbers have been allotted.

Vehicular movement has been completely restricted.

Fire services to fumigate and sanitise the areas in the containment zone, informs the district officials. The health officials will also conduct health screening of the people in the containment zone.

The Courts functioning in the Malkangiri Municipality area shall remain closed till July 21.

The Malkangiri district reported another 8 new positive cases today, tally rose to 274. Out of which 143 cases are active and 131 cases have recovered so far.