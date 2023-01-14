Malkangiri District Collector’s PA Death Case: Court summons former Collector and 3 aides

Malkangiri: In the latest development in the sensational Malkangiri District Collector’s PA death case, the court of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) in Malkangiri has summoned former district Collector Manish Agarwal and his three associates.

The court has issued summon notices to Agarwal and three of his associates asking them to appear before it on January 24 over the death of his Personal Assistant (PA) Debnarayan Panda.

The Odisha Crime Branch, which was probing the Malkangiri district collector’s PA death case, had given a clean chit to Agarwal and his associates. However, after taking cognizance of the case on December 19, 2022, the SDJM court filed a fresh case against Agarwal and his associates and directed Panda’s wife Banaja to depose the witnesses before it on January 3.

After Banaja Panda produced all the witnesses before the court on January 11, the SDJM court issued summon to the former Collector and to three of his aides asking them to appear before it on January 24.

