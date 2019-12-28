Malkangiri Collector’s PA found dead from Satiguda dam

Malkangiri: In a tragic turn of events, Narayan Panda, the Personal Assistant (PA) of Malkangiri Collector, who had gone missing yesterday, was found dead from Satiguda dam here today.

The deceased has been identified as Deb Narayan Panda.

As per the report, the PA had gone missing after leaving the Collector’s office in some work last afternoon. After conducting a frantic search which went in vain, Panda’s family lodged a case at the local police station later same day.

During a search by police Panda’s body was found floating in the Satiguda dam today morning. His helmet and bike was also found lying nearby.

The body of the deceased was fished out from the water by police with the assistance of fire services personnel and sent for autopsy.

While it is still not clear whether Panda has committed suicide or somebody has killed him police is probing the case from all angles.